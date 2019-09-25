Expansion of Normandy Format to Include US Not Expected, Ukrainian Leader Says

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2019) The addition of the United States to Normandy format talks aimed at resolving the internal conflict in Ukraine is not planned for the near future, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says.

"We are working in the Normandy format and plan to work [in that format] - four countries. Then we'll see," Zelenskyy told journalists on Tuesday, when asked about whether the United States could be included in the talks.

Earlier on Tuesday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that a summit in the Normandy format, which includes Germany, Russia, France and Ukraine, would be held in several weeks.

The Normandy Format was established in 2014, after Kiev launched a military operation in Donbas (eastern Ukraine), where people refused to recognize the new authorities.

Zelenskyy has recently called for an urgent Normandy Four meeting in the light of escalating tensions in the conflict zone.

On Tuesday, Merkel discussed the security situation in Ukraine with Zelenskyy on the margins of the UN General Assembly, stressing the importance of Normandy format talks in establishing peace in eastern Ukraine.