Expansion of US Bio Program Moving Closer to Borders of Geopolitical Opponents - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) The expansion of the US biological program presence in other countries allows it to move closer to the borders of its geopolitical opponents, according to Russia's parliamentary Commission on the biological program in Ukraine published on Wednesday.

"The expansion of the US 'biological' presence in other countries allows them to approach the borders of their geopolitical opponents without almost any control, creating springboards for the possible use of biological weapons," the document said.

Washington is enhancing medical and biological activities in the countries of the former Soviet Union, the report said.

"The medical and biological activity of the United States in the post-Soviet space is becoming more active.

According to US standards, biolabs are being modernized, attempts are being made to take total control of national sanitary-epidemiological and veterinary services," the document says.

The specialists from the Pentagon are taking part in work of all US-controlled laboratories, according to the report.

"The Pentagon specialists take part in the work of all US-controlled reference laboratories. Their activities are confidential. The national specialized authorities of the countries where such laboratories are located are allowed only to carry out minor research," the report said.