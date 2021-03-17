UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Expansion Of US Sanctions Against Russia Not Adding Chances For Better Relations - Ryabkov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 08:20 PM

Expansion of US Sanctions Against Russia Not Adding Chances for Better Relations - Ryabkov

The buildup of sanctions pressure by Washington against Moscow does not add any chances for the normalization of bilateral relations, the responsibility for this rests entirely with the United States, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) The buildup of sanctions pressure by Washington against Moscow does not add any chances for the normalization of bilateral relations, the responsibility for this rests entirely with the United States, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Earlier, commenting on the possibility of introducing new sanctions against Russia due to alleged interference in the 2020 elections, Ryabkov noted that Moscow took such a threat "calmly", since restrictions had already been introduced more than 90 times.

According to the diplomat, such a line "does not add, of course, chances for normalization of relations."

"But the responsibility for the further deterioration of Russian-US relations in any case entirely [lies] with the United States. There can be no doubt about this," the diplomat noted.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Washington United States 2020

Recent Stories

US Adds Russia on List of States to Deny Export Li ..

1 minute ago

AJK Prime Minister stresses for settlement of Kash ..

1 minute ago

Samsung A32 is a phone of great experience

5 minutes ago

DEWA commissions 400/132 kV substation at Mohammed ..

9 minutes ago

Town a battle zone as Myanmar junta enforces marti ..

4 minutes ago

England expect Slade to be fit for Ireland finale

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.