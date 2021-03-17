Expansion of US Sanctions Against Russia Not Adding Chances for Better Relations - Ryabkov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) The buildup of sanctions pressure by Washington against Moscow does not add any chances for the normalization of bilateral relations, the responsibility for this rests entirely with the United States, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Earlier, commenting on the possibility of introducing new sanctions against Russia due to alleged interference in the 2020 elections, Ryabkov noted that Moscow took such a threat "calmly", since restrictions had already been introduced more than 90 times.

According to the diplomat, such a line "does not add, of course, chances for normalization of relations."

"But the responsibility for the further deterioration of Russian-US relations in any case entirely [lies] with the United States. There can be no doubt about this," the diplomat noted.