UrduPoint.com

Expelled Estonian Consul Tried To Get Russia's Plans In Arctic From Russian Citizen - FSB

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 12 seconds ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 10:25 PM

Expelled Estonian Consul Tried to Get Russia's Plans in Arctic From Russian Citizen - FSB

Estonian consul Mart Latte, who was expelled from Russia, tried to obtain information about Russia's plans in the Arctic from a Russian citizen, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2021) Estonian consul Mart Latte, who was expelled from Russia, tried to obtain information about Russia's plans in the Arctic from a Russian citizen, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said.

In connection with the decision of the Russian Foreign Ministry to expel the employee of the Estonian embassy, the FSB released video footage of the detention of consul Latte in St.

Petersburg on July 6 when trying to obtain classified materials from a Russian citizen.

"It was established that the Estonian diplomat had several meetings with the said Russian. During the meetings, he showed interest in obtaining information through him about Russia's plans in the Arctic. At the same time, Latte was aware that these documents were classified," the FSB said.

Related Topics

Russia St. Petersburg Same July From Employment

Recent Stories

Trudeau's Liberals Hold 7-Point Canada-Wide Lead o ..

Trudeau's Liberals Hold 7-Point Canada-Wide Lead on Eve of Expected Election - P ..

13 seconds ago
 Faisal terms breastfeeding as fundamental right of ..

Faisal terms breastfeeding as fundamental right of mother, child

15 seconds ago
 Balochistan Zakat Council approves Rs 774.95 mln b ..

Balochistan Zakat Council approves Rs 774.95 mln budget for FY 2021-22

17 seconds ago
 UN Has No Data on Blast in Kabul But 'Concerned' A ..

UN Has No Data on Blast in Kabul But 'Concerned' About Overall Situation - Spoke ..

21 seconds ago
 Govt focusing to fulfill basic needs of citizens: ..

Govt focusing to fulfill basic needs of citizens: Shibli Faraz

4 minutes ago
 COVID-19 claims 12 more lives, infects 2,438 other ..

COVID-19 claims 12 more lives, infects 2,438 others in Sindh

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.