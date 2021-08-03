(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2021) Estonian consul Mart Latte, who was expelled from Russia, tried to obtain information about Russia's plans in the Arctic from a Russian citizen, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said.

In connection with the decision of the Russian Foreign Ministry to expel the employee of the Estonian embassy, the FSB released video footage of the detention of consul Latte in St.

Petersburg on July 6 when trying to obtain classified materials from a Russian citizen.

"It was established that the Estonian diplomat had several meetings with the said Russian. During the meetings, he showed interest in obtaining information through him about Russia's plans in the Arctic. At the same time, Latte was aware that these documents were classified," the FSB said.