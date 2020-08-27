Expelled Russian Diplomat Left Austria - Diplomatic Source

The Russian diplomat declared persona non grata by the Austrian government has already left Vienna, a diplomatic source with knowledge of the situation told Sputnik on Thursday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) The Russian diplomat declared persona non grata by the Austrian government has already left Vienna, a diplomatic source with knowledge of the situation told Sputnik on Thursday.

On Monday, the Austrian Foreign Ministry confirmed to Sputnik that it declared a Vienna-stationed Russian diplomat persona non grata over alleged violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

Austrian media speculated a spy scandal was behind the expulsion.

"Yes, he has already left Austria," the source said.

Austrian Ambassador to Russia Johannes Eigner was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry and handed a protest note on Monday. Moscow declared an Austrian diplomat persona non grata in a reciprocal response.