Expelled Russian Diplomat Left Austria - Diplomatic Source

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 08:05 PM

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) The Russian diplomat declared persona non grata by the Austrian government has already left Vienna, a diplomatic source with knowledge of the situation told Sputnik on Thursday.

On Monday, the Austrian Foreign Ministry confirmed to Sputnik that it declared a Vienna-stationed Russian diplomat persona non grata over alleged violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

Austrian media speculated a spy scandal was behind the expulsion.

"Yes, he has already left Austria," the source said.

Austrian Ambassador to Russia Johannes Eigner was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry and handed a protest note on Monday. Moscow declared an Austrian diplomat persona non grata in a reciprocal response.

