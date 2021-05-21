UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Expelled Russian Diplomat Left North Macedonia - Embassy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 22 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 01:00 AM

Expelled Russian Diplomat Left North Macedonia - Embassy

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2021) The Russian diplomat expelled by North Macedonia left the territory of the republic, the Russian embassy in Skopje told Sputnik.

"Today, within the established period, the Russian diplomat left the territory of the republic," the diplomatic mission told the agency.

The position and personal data of the expelled embassy employee were not disclosed.

North Macedonian Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani expressed hope that Russia would not expel one or both Macedonian diplomats from Moscow in response to Skopje's move. According to Osmani, Skopje is currently represented in Russia by the acting ambassador and another diplomat.

The foreign ministry of North Macedonia announced on Tuesday the expulsion of one Russian diplomat, who must leave the country within seven days from May 14, when the corresponding note was presented to Ambassador Sergey Bazdnikin. The Russian diplomatic mission in Skopje on Tuesday confirmed to Sputnik the expulsion of the Russian diplomat by the authorities and noted that Moscow was considering retaliatory steps.

The Russian Foreign Ministry regarded the move as an unfriendly act and condemned it.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Skopje Macedonia May From Employment

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed visits development projects in Gh ..

3 hours ago

UAQ Department of Tourism and Antiquities restores ..

4 hours ago

ADDED announces 1,105 commercial and industrial ac ..

4 hours ago

MoD Undersecretary meets President of French Natio ..

5 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Cent ..

5 hours ago

New standardisation, metrology legislation to driv ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.