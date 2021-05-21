Expelled Russian Diplomat Left North Macedonia - Embassy

(@FahadShabbir)

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2021) The Russian diplomat expelled by North Macedonia left the territory of the republic, the Russian embassy in Skopje told Sputnik.

"Today, within the established period, the Russian diplomat left the territory of the republic," the diplomatic mission told the agency.

The position and personal data of the expelled embassy employee were not disclosed.

North Macedonian Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani expressed hope that Russia would not expel one or both Macedonian diplomats from Moscow in response to Skopje's move. According to Osmani, Skopje is currently represented in Russia by the acting ambassador and another diplomat.

The foreign ministry of North Macedonia announced on Tuesday the expulsion of one Russian diplomat, who must leave the country within seven days from May 14, when the corresponding note was presented to Ambassador Sergey Bazdnikin. The Russian diplomatic mission in Skopje on Tuesday confirmed to Sputnik the expulsion of the Russian diplomat by the authorities and noted that Moscow was considering retaliatory steps.

The Russian Foreign Ministry regarded the move as an unfriendly act and condemned it.