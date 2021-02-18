Expelled Russian Diplomat Must Leave Estonia Within Week - Source

The Russian diplomat expelled by Estonia must leave the country within a week, Moscow responds in a reciprocal manner, a Russian diplomatic source familiar with the situation told Sputnik

"It was not a short period of time, a day or two, but more within a week," the source said.

He explained that Russia responds in a reciprocal manner.

"Our diplomat was given such a term for leaving, respectively, and the same for the [expelled] Estonian [diplomat]," the source said.