Expelled Russian Diplomat Worked At Mission To Int'l Organizations In Vienna - Source

Wed 02nd September 2020 | 10:52 PM

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) The Russian diplomat, who was declared persona non grata by the Austrian authorities, worked at Russia's permanent mission to international organizations in Vienna, an informed source told Sputnik.

"He worked in the permanent mission to international organizations," the source said.

A diplomatic source told Sputnik last Thursday that the expelled Russian diplomat had left Austria.

On August 24, the Austrian Foreign Ministry confirmed to Sputnik reports that the Russian diplomat had been expelled, stating that his behavior was contrary to the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

In turn, Austrian Ambassador in Moscow Johannes Aigner was then summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry. A strong protest was expressed to him in connection with the unfounded decision of Vienna to expel the Russian diplomat from the country, the Russian Foreign Ministry said. In retaliation, a diplomat of the Austrian Embassy in Russia was declared persona non grata.

