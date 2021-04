(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2021) Russian diplomats who were expelled from Italy in the wake of a new espionage scandal have departed from Rome's Fiumicino International Airport to the country of their destination, Italy's Nova news agency reported on Thursday.

According to the online flight board, the plane took off at 12:30 local time (10:30 GMT).