Expelling Russia From IAEA As Some Countries Wish Would Create Tension - Director General

Sumaira FH Published March 15, 2023 | 01:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) Expelling Russia from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) as some countries desire would create further tensions, IAEA Director General Mariano Grossi said on Tuesday.

"Many believe that given the war (in Ukraine) and what's ongoing, there should be a decreased presence of Russia, and some have come to the extreme of proposing that they be expelled from the organization," Grossi said during an interview with the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

"Of course this creates tensions. This is unavoidable, that tensions exist. We have to deal with them."

Grossi cannot himself decide to exclude a country from the organization, the director general added.

Russia continues to be an active partner in multilateral discussions regarding a return to compliance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action between Iran and the United States, Grossi said.

