Experience Of Russia-Iran Cooperation In Syria Can Be Applied In Other Areas - Raisi

Umer Jamshaid Published January 19, 2022 | 07:09 PM

The experience of interaction between Russia and Iran in Syria can create prerequisites for its application in other areas, Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2022) The experience of interaction between Russia and Iran in Syria can create prerequisites for its application in other areas, Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We have a very good experience of cooperation with Russia in Syria, and this is cooperation in the fight against terrorism in the region, in the Syrian Arab Republic. Such a very good experience can create the preconditions for us to apply this experience in many other areas," Raisi said.

