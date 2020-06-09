UrduPoint.com
Experiment : Cannabis To Be Grown Legally For Supply To "coffee Shops"

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 10:41 PM

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :Dutch cannabis growers will be allowed to supply some of the country's famous "coffee shops" in an experiment aiming to curb criminality and social problems, the health ministry said Tuesday.

The Netherlands gave the green light in 2018 to the far-reaching experiment under which it will allow the soft drug to be grown legally in 10 municipalities.

"Potential growers who want to participate can hand in applications from July 1," the ministry said in a statement. The government will select 10 suppliers from among the applicants according to strict criteria.

They must have no criminal record and submit a proper business plan -- and have the capacity to supply some 6.5 tonnes of dry cannabis a year, and to grow 10 different varieties of hemp or hashish.

The municipalities will oversee the producers' cultivation and supply to cafes, dubbed coffee shops, where cannabis is sold in various forms.

The Dutch decriminalized the sale of small amounts of cannabis -- less than five grams (one-fifth of an ounce) -- in 1976 and the law allows each person to legally grow five plants for personal use.

