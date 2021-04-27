UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Experimental Barcelona Concert Did Not Cause COVID-19 Infections - Researchers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 08:46 PM

Experimental Barcelona Concert Did Not Cause COVID-19 Infections - Researchers

An indoor concert of Spanish indie band Love of Lesbian that took place in Barcelona in late March as part of a mass COVID-19 testing experiment has proved to be a success, as there has been no significant increase in cases, the researchers behind the experiment said on Tuesday

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2021) An indoor concert of Spanish indie band love of Lesbian that took place in Barcelona in late March as part of a mass COVID-19 testing experiment has proved to be a success, as there has been no significant increase in cases, the researchers behind the experiment said on Tuesday.

The experiment involved 5,000 concert-goers who were given an express test for the antigen to the virus, had their temperature checked and were provided with FFP2 masks for the event. Despite the concert being held without social distancing, there was no virus outbreak after the concert.

"By going to that concert, people were safer than anywhere else in the city of Barcelona," Josep Maria Llibre, a researcher from the Germans Trias i Pujol University Hospital, said at a press conference.

The medical expert added that within the next 14 days, six people tested positive for the coronavirus, with four of them definitely getting infected after the event. It is not known where the other two got infected.

"Everyone came to the concert in groups or pairs, but none of the six was infected from the people with them, that is why we do not think that the transmission took place during the concert. These are very good results," the researcher boasted.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, many countries have imposed a strict ban on public events, especially concerts, as the virus is known to spread through the air, and multiple people in close quarters are considered to be most vulnerable.

Related Topics

Barcelona March Event From Love Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima thanks Ministerial Development Coun ..

8 minutes ago

Govt cancels all exams till June 15 amid rising Co ..

1 minute ago

Punjab Agri dept launches 'Kisan Card'

1 minute ago

Museum CEO Says South Africa's 'Freedom Was Not Fr ..

1 minute ago

Islamabad High Court seeks report on alleged posse ..

1 minute ago

WAPDA inks plan to arrange funds for construction ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.