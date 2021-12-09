Experimental HIV Vaccine Using mRNA Shows Promise in Mice, Monkey Trials - Health Dept.

A vaccine against the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) that causes AIDS, which is based on the messenger RNA (mRNA) used in two highly effective COVID-19 jabs, yielded encouraging results in trials on mice and non-human primates, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2021) A vaccine against the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) that causes AIDS, which is based on the messenger RNA (mRNA) used in two highly effective COVID-19 jabs, yielded encouraging results in trials on mice and non-human primates, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) said on Thursday.

"Despite nearly four decades of effort by the global research community, an effective vaccine to prevent HIV remains an elusive goal," National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) Director Anthony Fauci said in a press release. "This experimental mRNA vaccine combines several features that may overcome shortcomings of other experimental HIV vaccines and thus represents a promising approach."

NIAID is part of NIH and Fauci coauthored the paper explaining the research results that was published in the journal Nature Medicine, the release said.

Their results show that the novel vaccine was safe and prompted desired antibody and cellular immune responses against an HIV-like virus.

Rhesus macaques receiving a priming vaccine followed by multiple booster inoculations had a 79 percent lower per-exposure risk of infection by simian-human immunodeficiency virus (SHIV) compared to unvaccinated animals, the release said.

By week 58, all vaccinated monkeys had developed measurable levels of neutralizing antibodies directed against most strains in a test panel of 12 diverse HIV strains. In addition to neutralizing antibodies, the VLP mRNA vaccine also induced a robust response by immune system helper T-cells, the release added.

In the mice trial, two injections of the vaccine induced neutralizing antibodies. In addition, a protein produced in mice from the m-RNA closely resembled those in the whole HIV virus, an improvement over previous experimental HIV vaccines. The protein may have played a role in eliciting the immune response, according to the release.