Experimental Missile Launched From Gaza Strip Toward Mediterranean Sea

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2020) An experimental missile was launched from the Gaza Strip toward the Mediterranean Sea on Sunday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The missile was launched from the central part of the enclave and exploded over the sea a few seconds after.

In mid-August, Palestinian groups also launched two experimental missiles toward the sea, but both of them exploded in the air a few seconds after the launch.