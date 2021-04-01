UrduPoint.com
Expert Believes Russia Faces No Risk Of Coronavirus 3rd Wave, New Lockdown

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 01:59 PM

Russia faces no risk of the third wave of the coronavirus and re-introduction of the self-isolation regime, since the population has developed sufficient herd immunity, and the small increase in daily incidence should not raise concerns, Vladislav Zhemchugov, doctor of medical sciences, immunologist and an expert in dangerous infections, told Sputnik on Thursday

Earlier in the day, Russia's coronavirus response center reported that the country registered 9,169 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours (up from 8,275 the day before).

"There are no risks [of the third wave], I think these are purely statistical figures. We need to find out how many tests were conducted, perhaps more tests were conducted than previously," Zhemchugov said.

The expert expressed the belief that re-introduction of the self-isolation regime, similar to the one imposed in spring 2020, was unlikely, since "we already have significant collective immunity."

