Expert Examination Confirms Safronov Leaked Russia's Defense Secrets - Source

Wed 08th July 2020 | 01:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) An expert examination, conducted as part of the criminal case against Ivan Safronov, has confirmed investigators' conclusion that the data that the adviser to Russia's space agency Roscosmos passed to his recipients was classified, an informed source told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, a court in Moscow placed Safronov, an ex-journalist focusing on defense topics and now suspected of high treason, in custody until September 6. Safronov's lawyer told Sputnik that his defendant is accused of passing classified information to Czech special services.

"An expert examination was conducted as part of Safronov's case, which confirmed the investigators' conclusions that he leaked state secretes," the source said.

