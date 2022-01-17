Expert Predicts How Sexual Abuse Litigation Against Prince Andrew May Unfold

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2022) Prince Andrew, who is facing accusations of sexual assault in a US court, will likely file an appeal, but he will not be extradited to the United States whatever the decision will be, Ben Candey, a partner at the London-based litigation firm Candey, told Sputnik on Monday.

The 61-year old prince is being sued by the 38-year-old American rights activist and trafficking victims' advocate, Virginia Giuffre, over rape and sexual abuse that Giuffre says she was subjected to when she was 17. Prince Andrew has denied all allegations and attempted to dismiss the trial, arguing that Giuffre's 2009 settlement with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein shielded the royal from legal action against him. That argument was rejected by a US court last week.

"Prince Andrew can appeal this ruling by filing a motion of reconsideration or appeal straight to the second circuit court of appeal.

Should no settlement be reached then discovery, or disclosure as we call it in England, is required to be completed by 14 July 2022 and depositions, akin to witness statements under oath, will be taken from Prince Andrew," Candey said.

He noted that the deposition could be used in lieu of live testimony if Andrew so chooses, but it will not carry as much weight as if he were to speak in person either in court or via video link.

"Because it's a civil case, not a criminal one, Prince Andrew cannot be extradited to the US," the expert added.

Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Andrew's mother, has decided to strip her second son of his royal titles, military affiliations and royal patronages over the case. The decision was supported by an overwhelming majority of British people, the YouGov poll showed.