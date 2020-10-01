UrduPoint.com
Expert Says Trump, Biden Showed Opposite Body Language Styles During Presidential Debate

Thu 01st October 2020 | 12:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) Incumbent US President Donald Trump and Democrat presidential contender Joe Biden demonstrated two nearly opposite body language dynamics during their Tuesday debate, Rachel Cossar, a presence and body language expert, told Sputnik.

According to her, Trump's posture, way of looking at Biden as well as his manner of speaking, marked by constant interruptions of other people, indicated a clear desire to dominate over his opponent. Biden, on the other hand, was less aggressive and trying to communicate with the viewers instead of his opponent, whom he aimed to discredit as a non-serious candidate.

"Overall, you see the biggest contrast in Trump vs. Biden following their first initial 2 minutes of remarks to the question of the Supreme Court nominee. Once Trump begins to interrupt, the debate becomes a battle of Trump attacking and largely dominating the attention of the debate with Biden working hard to maintain composure and connection with the people watching through the lens," Cossar said.

The next debates are scheduled for October 15 and 22. One debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Biden's running mate Kamala Harris is set to take place on October 7.

The United States will pick its next president on November 3.

More Stories From World

