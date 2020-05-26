UrduPoint.com
Experts Believe Coronavirus Peak Over In Russia - Putin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 26th May 2020 | 05:40 PM

Experts Believe Coronavirus Peak Over in Russia - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2020) Experts believe that the peak of the coronavirus infection is over in Russia, President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday.

Putin thanked Russian military personnel who had helped Italy, Serbia, and other countries in their fight against COVID-19.

"We have now been receiving offers of help from some of them. In fact, according to the specialists, the peak is considered to have passed here. But, nevertheless, everything you have done is part of our general interaction with our partners across the world," Putin said.

