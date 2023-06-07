MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that the country's GDP may increase by 1-2% this year, according to experts' estimates.

"According to experts, the global economy will continue to slow down in 2023, and Russia's GDP may grow by 1-2%," Putin said in a welcome telegram to the participants, organizers and guests of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, as quoted by the Kremlin.