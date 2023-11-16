Open Menu

Experts Call For Proper Control Of New Zealand Cats To Protect Native Biodiversity

Muhammad Irfan Published November 16, 2023 | 12:20 PM

Experts call for proper control of New Zealand cats to protect native biodiversity

WELLINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) -- New Zealand experts have called for proper management of cats to protect native biodiversity.

"New Zealanders have the highest rate of cat ownership in the world, but unfortunately, cats are a major contributor to native biodiversity decline," said a research article published in the New Zealand Journal of Ecology on Thursday.

Globally, cats have been implicated in the declines or extinctions of more species than any other invasive predator, it said.

Further research is needed to develop improved methods for monitoring cats and their impact on the environment, and to develop humane, effective, and socially acceptable methods to manage them, said researchers from New Zealand's Landcare Research.

There is also a need to understand any unintended consequences of cat management, such as the proliferation of pests that they prey on or compete with, the article said.

Related Topics

World From New Zealand

Recent Stories

Cricket World Cup 2023 Semifinal 2 Australia Vs. S ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Semifinal 2 Australia Vs. South Africa, Live Score, Histo ..

9 minutes ago
 Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement on First ..

Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement on First Review of economic program

22 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 November 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 November 2023

4 hours ago
 Cricket: India v New Zealand World Cup semi-final ..

Cricket: India v New Zealand World Cup semi-final scoreboard

13 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup: Leading batsmen and bowlers

Cricket World Cup: Leading batsmen and bowlers

13 hours ago
Kohli and Shami star as India reach World Cup fina ..

Kohli and Shami star as India reach World Cup final

13 hours ago
 Government trying to enhance exports upto $36 bill ..

Government trying to enhance exports upto $36 billion: Commerce Minister

13 hours ago
 DC to host online katcheri to address citizens' is ..

DC to host online katcheri to address citizens' issues

13 hours ago
 FOSPAH hosts discussion on amendments to Workplace ..

FOSPAH hosts discussion on amendments to Workplace Harassment Act

13 hours ago
 Iqbal Day seminar held at Murree Arts Council

Iqbal Day seminar held at Murree Arts Council

13 hours ago
 CPEIC expansion to benefit thousands of people

CPEIC expansion to benefit thousands of people

13 hours ago

More Stories From World