Experts Claim US, Allies Hold Secret Talks on Diplomatic Solution in Ukraine - Reports

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2022) The United States and its key European partners are holding clandestine consultations on potential diplomatic solutions to the Ukrainian crisis, former US Ambassador to Germany John Kornblum and foreign policy expert Ruediger Lentz told Germany's Die Welt newspaper.

The experts claim that the US and its European allies appear to be consulting on the diplomatic methods of ending the conflict in Ukraine, offering no further details on the matter. Kornblum and Lentz also argued that the reasons for the Western "confusion" are not hard to find, as most European voters still favor diplomatic means over military actions.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger.