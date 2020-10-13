UrduPoint.com
Experts Examining Kamchatka's Western Coast Over Mass Death Of Sea Organisms - Official

Experts Examining Kamchatka's Western Coast Over Mass Death of Sea Organisms - Official

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) KAMCHATSKIY, October 13 (Sputnik) - Scientists and supervisory authorities have left for the western coast of Russia's Kamchatka, where a massive dying-off of marine organisms was recorded just days after a similar situation occurred in the east of the peninsula, the interim head of the regional ecology ministry, Alexey Kumarkov, told reporters on Tuesday.

On Monday, Kamchatka Governor Vladimir Solodov said that a massive number of aquatic organisms were found dead in two additional locations within the western coastal waters of Kamchatka. According to the governor, there is also evidence of the mass death of marine animals in an area located on the Okhotsk (western) coast of Kamchatka. He specified that the phenomenon is small-scale and unlikely to have been caused by pollution from a facility in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatskiy.

"The washing ashore of fish and marine invertebrates was also recorded in the area of the Ozernovsky urban settlement (the western coast of Kamchatka). A helicopter was urgently sent there today. The scientific group includes employees of Kamchatka Research Institute of Fisheries and Oceanography, Far Eastern Federal University, Federal Medical-Biological Agency, as well as employees of supervisory authorities such as the prosecutor's office and Rosprirodnadzor," Kumarkov said.

He noted that samples of water, soil and biomaterials will be promptly taken on the spot, which will make it possible to give an objective assessment of the current situation, as well as find out whether it is somehow related to the incidents that took place in the water area of Avacha Bay in the eastern coast of the peninsula.

In late September, surfers frequenting Avacha Bay's Khalaktyrsky beach near the Russian city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatskiy reported getting a skin rash and swollen eyes. A 3.6-time increase in oil products was later detected in the water and a two-fold increase in acidic compound phenol. Photos and videos of the beach covered with dead marine animals have since been shared online by locals.

Russian academy of Sciences Vice-President Andrey Adrianov said on Monday that marine invertebrates on Kamchatka were killed by toxins that were released in large quantities by the special microalgae Gymnodinium.

