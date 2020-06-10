UrduPoint.com
Experts From UN, IACHR Call On US Authorities To Protect Journalists Covering Protests

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 11:49 PM

Experts From UN, IACHR Call on US Authorities to Protect Journalists Covering Protests

Experts from the United Nations Commission on Human Rights (UNCHR) and the Inter-American Commission for Human Rights (IACHR) on Wednesday condemned the use of force against journalists covering protests against racism and police violence in the United States and demanded that US law enforcement officers provide better security

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) Experts from the United Nations Commission on Human Rights (UNCHR) and the Inter-American Commission for Human Rights (IACHR) on Wednesday condemned the use of force against journalists covering protests against racism and police violence in the United States and demanded that US law enforcement officers provide better security.

Following the death of African American man George Floyd in police custody, mass protests against racism and police violence have been taking place across the US, accompanied by riots and looting. As a result, many journalists covering these events have been attacked by the police or third parties.

"Law enforcement has the duty to ensure the safety of journalists who are covering protests and to guarantee the right of the public to seek and receive information about these social mobilisations.

The press plays an essential watchdog role in democratic societies," UNCHR Special Rapporteurs David Kaye and his IACHR colleague Edison Lanza said in a joint statement.

The experts called on the US authorities to provide the highest degree of protection for journalists and condemn attacks on the media, also expressing concerns about the growing militarization of policing in the United States.

Among the attacked journalists was Russian correspondent Mikhail Turgiyev, who works for RIA Novosti, a part of the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency. Turgiyev was pepper-sprayed by the police while covering the civil unrest in Minnesota, despite identifying himself as a member of the press.

