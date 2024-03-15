Experts meet in Kenya to boost student mobility in East Africa

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NAIROBI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) African education experts began a two-day meeting in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya, Friday to discuss ways of enhancing student mobility within the East African Community (EAC), a regional bloc.

The East African Community Students' Mobility Scholarships Forum brought together more than 100 vice chancellors as well as representatives from ministries responsible for higher education within the EAC to review ways to promote the exchange of students and higher education staff in the bloc.

In his opening remarks, Gaspard Banyankimbona, the executive secretary of the Inter-University Council for East Africa (IUCEA), an institution of the EAC, said that operationalization of the EAC common higher education area will facilitate the seamless transfer of students from one educational institution in the region to another.

"The EAC is currently developing a legal framework to ensure education systems allow for the recognition of academic certificates across the region," said Banyankimbona, noting that student mobility is one avenue to increase regional integration by allowing the movement of skills and labor within the bloc.