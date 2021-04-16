(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SCHIPHOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) Experts of Russian defense corporation Almaz-Antey will travel to the Netherlands next week for a new three-day questioning within the MH17 Boeing crash case, Dutch National Public Prosecutor's Office spokeswoman Brechtje van de Moosdijk told Sputnik on Friday.

At a hearing on Thursday, lead judge Hendrik Steenhuis said that Almaz-Antey experts had already been interviewed individually and would next be interviewed in the presence of experts of the Netherlands Aerospace Center and the Royal Military academy of Belgium.

"It is next week, for three days in the chambers of the investigative judge, so there is no access for other people besides the experts, the lawyers and prosecutor," the spokeswoman said.