Experts outline AI applications at Saudi Falcons, Hunting Exhibition

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) A group of international falconry experts and specialists presented a range of enriching scientific events, including artificial intelligence (AI) applications, to visitors at the International Saudi Falcons and Hunting Exhibition.

The exhibition, organized by the Saudi Falcons Club at the Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Center (RECC) in Malham, north of Riyadh, runs until October 12, featuring diverse workshops and panel discussions covering the world of falconry and falcon care.

During a workshop titled “Modern Technologies in Falconry,” Ana Jitariuc, an Italian falconry expert and biotechnology researcher, outlined the paths of AI in judging falconry competitions.

Meanwhile, Giovanni Granati, a falconry expert, artist, and writer from Italy, discussed the positive effects of AI on falcon hunting, highlighting the numerous modern technologies used in the practice.

In a knowledge-rich workshop titled “Adenovirus in Captive-Bred Falcons,” Mahmoud Hassanein, a professor in avian diseases at the College of Veterinary Medicine at King Faisal University, addressed the contagious adenovirus infection in young captive falcons.

He emphasized the necessity of preventive measures amid health risks of both adenovirus and circovirus infections in falcons.

Sherif Diab, a professor at the Avian Research Center at King Faisal University, presented a workshop titled “Top Supplements and Additives to Enhance Falcon Health and Performance.” He highlighted the importance of such supplements and additives in falcon races, as they improve the falcons’ diet, health, and performance.

The exhibition hosted another workshop titled: “Falcon Conservation: Case Studies of Raptor Projects.” Jemima Parry-Jones, the chief executive of the International Bird of Prey Centre in Britain, emphasized the importance of enhancing falconry credibility through conservation efforts, showcasing key skills and successes in transitioning from falconry to conservation projects.