Open Menu

Experts Outline AI Applications At Saudi Falcons, Hunting Exhibition

Umer Jamshaid Published October 10, 2024 | 12:00 PM

Experts outline AI applications at Saudi Falcons, Hunting Exhibition

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) A group of international falconry experts and specialists presented a range of enriching scientific events, including artificial intelligence (AI) applications, to visitors at the International Saudi Falcons and Hunting Exhibition.

The exhibition, organized by the Saudi Falcons Club at the Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Center (RECC) in Malham, north of Riyadh, runs until October 12, featuring diverse workshops and panel discussions covering the world of falconry and falcon care.

During a workshop titled “Modern Technologies in Falconry,” Ana Jitariuc, an Italian falconry expert and biotechnology researcher, outlined the paths of AI in judging falconry competitions.

Meanwhile, Giovanni Granati, a falconry expert, artist, and writer from Italy, discussed the positive effects of AI on falcon hunting, highlighting the numerous modern technologies used in the practice.

In a knowledge-rich workshop titled “Adenovirus in Captive-Bred Falcons,” Mahmoud Hassanein, a professor in avian diseases at the College of Veterinary Medicine at King Faisal University, addressed the contagious adenovirus infection in young captive falcons.

He emphasized the necessity of preventive measures amid health risks of both adenovirus and circovirus infections in falcons.

Sherif Diab, a professor at the Avian Research Center at King Faisal University, presented a workshop titled “Top Supplements and Additives to Enhance Falcon Health and Performance.” He highlighted the importance of such supplements and additives in falcon races, as they improve the falcons’ diet, health, and performance.

The exhibition hosted another workshop titled: “Falcon Conservation: Case Studies of Raptor Projects.” Jemima Parry-Jones, the chief executive of the International Bird of Prey Centre in Britain, emphasized the importance of enhancing falconry credibility through conservation efforts, showcasing key skills and successes in transitioning from falconry to conservation projects.

Related Topics

World Riyadh Saudi Young Italy October From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 October 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2024

3 hours ago
 CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exception ..

CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exceptional Photography Experience

16 hours ago
 Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for $2bn inve ..

Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for $2bn investment talks

16 hours ago
 PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power s ..

PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power sector reforms

18 hours ago
 YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released af ..

YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released after arrest

18 hours ago
Dr Zakir Naik criticizes YouTuber Ducky Bhai

Dr Zakir Naik criticizes YouTuber Ducky Bhai

20 hours ago
 Honey Trap Case: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar secures ti ..

Honey Trap Case: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar secures time on bail plea of Amna Urooj

20 hours ago
 Mentors to work in U19 Women's T20 Tournament 2024

Mentors to work in U19 Women's T20 Tournament 2024

20 hours ago
 Federal govt faces challenges in securing numbers ..

Federal govt faces challenges in securing numbers for constitutional amendments

20 hours ago
 Pak Vs Eng Test: England reach 368 runs with three ..

Pak Vs Eng Test: England reach 368 runs with three wickets down on third day

21 hours ago
 High-level Suadi delegation likely to sign agreeme ..

High-level Suadi delegation likely to sign agreements worth $2bn with Pakistan t ..

21 hours ago

More Stories From World