Experts Report Nicaraguan 'systematic Human Rights Violations' To UN
Sumaira FH Published February 29, 2024 | 01:20 PM
Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Driven by a desire to squelch critical voices, Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega and his entourage have committed systematic human rights violations "tantamount to crimes against humanity," a group of UN-mandated experts said Thursday.
In a report presented to the UN's Human Rights Council (HRC) in Geneva, they said Ortega, his vice president and wife Rosario Murillo, and other high-level officials "should be held accountable."
"Violations, abuses and crimes have been perpetrated not only to dismantle active opposition efforts but also to eliminate critical voices and dissuade, in the long term, any new organization and initiative of social mobilization," said the Group of Human Rights Experts on Nicaragua.
The body is an independent group with a mandate from the HRC to investigate abuses committed in the Central American country since 2018 when anti-government protests left more than 300 dead in clashes with the armed forces.
More than 100,000 people fled into exile.
Nicaragua has jailed hundreds of real and perceived opponents since then and shuttered more than 3,500 religious and other NGOs, including the local Red Cross, the Boy Scouts and even universities -- often also seizing their assets.
Managua views the 2018 protests as part of an attempted coup promoted by Washington, and claims they were funded by NGOs.
Ortega, a 78-year-old former Marxist firebrand sanctioned by the United States, has governed Nicaragua since 2007, winning three successive reelections and tightening his grip on key state institutions.
He and his wife now have "total control" over the judicial branch, according to the report.
The last election took place in November 2021 with Ortega's main rivals in jail alongside dozens of other government opponents and critics.
Recent Stories
Elevate Your Style: Dive into the Feature-Packed vivo Y17s Diamond Orange Editio ..
Newly elected MNAs take oath amid ruks in National Assembly
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 February 2024
Pak-Afghan Trade resumes at Chaman Border: Jan Achakzai
ECP appoints five presiding officers for presidential election
KCCI, Greater Birmingham Chamber inks MoU to foster cooperation, bilateral trade
London University’s Pro VC calls on CM Maryam
PPP leader stresses for unity in political leadership vital to gain high goals
UN 'appalled' at public floggings, executions in Afghanistan
Murad Shah visits Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine, reviews Urs arrangements
Caretaker PM disapproves PTI’s move of writing a letter to IMF
More Stories From World
-
Chinese Culture Day celebrated in Australian capital46 seconds ago
-
Saudi the Crown Prince receives phone call from French President59 seconds ago
-
British Airways owner says 2023 profit soars six-fold1 minute ago
-
Air France-KLM post record profits, revenue despite tough end to 202311 minutes ago
-
For many Ukrainians, a decade of war began on Maidan41 minutes ago
-
Suki Kinari Hydropower station construction exceeds 98 percent41 minutes ago
-
Vietnam enjoys trade surplus of 4.72 bln USD in first 2 months of 202451 minutes ago
-
Vietnam's CPI rises 3.98 pct in February51 minutes ago
-
"Article 20" continues to lead China's box office chart51 minutes ago
-
Competition schedule confirmed for 2025 Asian Winter Games1 hour ago
-
Scientists develop anti-fatigue 3D-printed titanium alloy1 hour ago
-
Roundup: S. Korea's household income grows for 2nd quarter in Q41 hour ago