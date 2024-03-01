Experts Report Nicaraguan 'systematic Human Rights Violations' To UN
Umer Jamshaid Published March 01, 2024 | 02:00 AM
Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) A group of United Nations experts on Thursday urged more sanctions against the government of Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega, which it accused of systematic human rights violations "tantamount to crimes against humanity."
In a report presented to the UN's Human Rights Council (HRC) in Geneva, they said Ortega, his vice president and wife Rosario Murillo, and other high-level officials "should be held accountable."
"Violations, abuses and crimes have been perpetrated not only to dismantle active opposition efforts, but also to eliminate critical voices and dissuade, in the long term, any new organization and initiative of social mobilization," said the Group of Human Rights Experts on Nicaragua.
The body is an independent group with a mandate from the HRC to investigate abuses committed in the Central American country since 2018, when anti-government protests left more than 300 dead in clashes with the armed forces.
More than 100,000 people fled into exile.
Nicaragua has jailed hundreds of real and perceived opponents since then and shuttered more than 3,500 religious and other non-governmental organizations, including the local Red Cross, the Boy Scouts and even universities -- often also seizing their assets.
Managua views the 2018 protests as part of an attempted coup promoted by Washington, and claims they were funded by NGOs.
Ortega, a 78-year-old former Marxist firebrand under US sanctions, has governed Nicaragua since 2007, winning three successive reelections and tightening his grip on key state institutions.
He and his wife now have "total control" over the judicial branch, according to the report.
The last election took place in November 2021 with Ortega's main rivals in jail alongside dozens of other government opponents and critics.
Recent Stories
Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.13 per litre
IGP Sindh attends passing-out ceremony
DC directs preparedness for rain emergency amid weather forecast
AJK SC directs MDA to resume services with immediate effect
Governor Sindh distributes Rashan bags
7 matches decided in National Kabaddi C’ship
KU moot calls for raising awareness of rare diseases
Maryam directs Dadhocha Dam completion by November 2025 to meet Rawalpindi's wat ..
Commissioner for excessive plantation to minimize effects of climate change
ISSI hosts seminar on “Pakistan’s Space Policy, Tapping into the space poten ..
CM Domki directs to utilize resources for provision of facilities to flood victi ..
British Councils selects 600 schools to promote inclusive education
More Stories From World
-
Canada reimposes visas for Mexican travelers1 hour ago
-
At least 26 dead in migrant shipwreck off Senegal1 hour ago
-
To the Moon and back: NASA's Artemis II crew rehearses splashdown1 hour ago
-
Medvedev cruises into Dubai semi-finals1 hour ago
-
Pogba's career in jeopardy as 'shocked' star handed four-year doping ban1 hour ago
-
Death of leading adversary of Chad junta 'assassination': opposition2 hours ago
-
Turkey says Gaza aid truck deaths 'crime against humanity'2 hours ago
-
Army assault kills Chad opposition leader ahead of election2 hours ago
-
Former Tanzanian president Ali Hassan Mwinyi dies aged 982 hours ago
-
US says Putin nuclear war remarks 'irresponsible'2 hours ago
-
UN chief 'condemns' deadly Gaza aid delivery incident3 hours ago
-
US women determined to bounce back in Gold Cup quarters3 hours ago