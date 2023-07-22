Open Menu

Experts Retrieve Johnson's Texts From Old Phone After COVID-19 Probe Stalls - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 22, 2023 | 02:00 AM

Experts Retrieve Johnson's Texts From Old Phone After COVID-19 Probe Stalls - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2023) Technical experts retrieved WhatsApp messages from former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's old cellphone after he forgot the passcode for the app, British media reported Friday.

Johnson is under investigation over his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and illegal parties he attended despite lockdowns. A new public inquiry launched in May requested chat logs from the device he stopped using in 2021, but it ran into technical and legal trouble after Johnson admitted he could not unlock it and the Cabinet Office filed a court challenge � but ultimately lost.

Johnson's spokesman was quoted by Sky news as saying Friday that technical experts had "successfully recovered all relevant messages from the device" and that they would be handed over, unredacted, to the COVID inquiry.

A security check of these messages is now required by the government, the spokesman added, meaning "the timing of any further progress on delivery to the inquiry is therefore under the Cabinet Office's control." The deadline for the Cabinet Office to give the messages to the inquiry expired last week.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Progress United Kingdom May Media All From Government Cabinet WhatsApp Court

Recent Stories

Sarah Al Ameri scoops silver medal at 19th Asian S ..

Sarah Al Ameri scoops silver medal at 19th Asian Senior Karate Championship

16 minutes ago
 UAE President receives phone call from President o ..

UAE President receives phone call from President of Tunisia

2 hours ago
 Milk sellers postpone plans to increase per liter ..

Milk sellers postpone plans to increase per liter milk price

2 hours ago
 US Wants Dialogue, Contacts With China on Arms Con ..

US Wants Dialogue, Contacts With China on Arms Control to Avoid Miscalculation - ..

2 hours ago
 PM's youth talent hunt women football league kicks ..

PM's youth talent hunt women football league kicks off

2 hours ago
 PureHealth, Fujifilm Global collaborate to leverag ..

PureHealth, Fujifilm Global collaborate to leverage AI in Abu Dhabi’s healthca ..

3 hours ago
Wood strikes for England in fourth Ashes Test afte ..

Wood strikes for England in fourth Ashes Test after Bairstow runs riot

2 hours ago
 US Arms Control Official Jenkins Says Washington S ..

US Arms Control Official Jenkins Says Washington Still Interested in New START T ..

2 hours ago
 Ex-ABC News Report James Meek Pleads Guilty in Chi ..

Ex-ABC News Report James Meek Pleads Guilty in Child Pornography Case - US Justi ..

2 hours ago
 Energy efficient technologies crucial to cope ener ..

Energy efficient technologies crucial to cope energy crises: Khuawaja Asif

2 hours ago
 US Senator Says Zelenskyy Complaint of Slow Wester ..

US Senator Says Zelenskyy Complaint of Slow Western Aid 'Fair Criticism'

2 hours ago
 IMF Urges Georgia to Keep Fiscal Adjustment to Bui ..

IMF Urges Georgia to Keep Fiscal Adjustment to Build Buffers, Support Priority S ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World