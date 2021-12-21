UrduPoint.com

Experts Say Up To 199,000 People May Die If Magnitude 9 Earthquake Strikes Japan - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 04:26 PM

Experts Say Up to 199,000 People May Die If Magnitude 9 Earthquake Strikes Japan - Reports

The Japanese government's Central Disaster Management Council has predicted that a powerful earthquake may kill up to 199,000 people in the north and northeast of the country, if it strikes off the Pacific coast of Japan, media reported on Tuesday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2021) The Japanese government's Central Disaster Management Council has predicted that a powerful earthquake may kill up to 199,000 people in the north and northeast of the country, if it strikes off the Pacific coast of Japan, media reported on Tuesday.

Kyodo news said, citing the Council's experts, that a magnitude 9.1-9.3 quake can cause a tsunami up to 29.7 meters (95.14 feet) high in the northeastern regions of the Japanese island of Honshu and 27.9 meters near the southern coast of Hokkaido.

As a result of tremors and tsunami, up to 137,000 people may die in Hokkaido, almost 41,000 in the Aomori prefecture and about 11,000 in Iwate. Moreover, 220,000 residential buildings may be destroyed, the experts were cited as saying.

The worst scenario is a powerful earthquake in winter.

In such a case, about 42,000 people are expected to get wet and die from hypothermia even if they manage to survive the deadly tsunami.

The death toll might be reduced by 80% if the authorities manage to start evacuations within 10 minutes after the tremors, the experts were cited as saying.

The Council's ad hoc expert group will now work on developing new measures and actions to combat natural disasters taking into account the updated forecast.

Japan is located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire and regularly suffers from powerful earthquakes. The 2011� magnitude 9 earthquake and the following tsunami killed over 15,000 people and caused the Fukushima nuclear plant disaster. The Japanese authorities have been reviewing the country's disaster management since the tragedy.

Related Topics

Tsunami Fire Earthquake Nuclear Aomori Fukushima Japan May Media From Government

Recent Stories

Flight Time of Missiles to Moscow to Be Reduced if ..

Flight Time of Missiles to Moscow to Be Reduced if NATO Systems Appears in Ukrai ..

1 minute ago
 US Long-Term Legal Guarantees Cannot Be Trusted Be ..

US Long-Term Legal Guarantees Cannot Be Trusted Because It Easily Abandons Them ..

1 minute ago
 Biden Himself Proposed to Appoint Envoys for Stabi ..

Biden Himself Proposed to Appoint Envoys for Stability Talks - Putin

2 minutes ago
 Presence of Russian Forces in Syria Brings Stabili ..

Presence of Russian Forces in Syria Brings Stability to Country - Putin

3 minutes ago
 Fast bowler Nortje out of South Africa-India serie ..

Fast bowler Nortje out of South Africa-India series

3 minutes ago
 COVID-19 virus harms human immune system: Israeli ..

COVID-19 virus harms human immune system: Israeli research

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.