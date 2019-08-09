UrduPoint.com
Experts Say Will Do Recount Of Belugas Remaining In 'Whale Jail' In Russia's Far East

Fri 09th August 2019 | 01:50 PM

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) Experts from the Russian Research Institute of Fisheries and Oceanography (VNIRO) will do a recount of belugas that remain in the notorious "whale jail" in Russia's Far East during the release of the next batch of mammals into the wild, VNIRO spokesman Alexei Smorodov told Sputnik.

The first group of animals, which consisted of two orcas and six belugas, was set free into the Sea of Okhotsk on June 27. Three more orcas were released on July 16, and three others were freed on August 6. Environmentalists and Greenpeace activists then called for doing a recount of the remaining belugas trapped in the "whale jail."

"At the beginning stage of the release of belugas, we will do it [count them again]," Smorodov said.

According to the spokesman, the next stage of the release will begin after August 20.

"It will probably be August 22. We'll decide soon whom [of the animals] we will transport [to the place of the release]. In any case, it will be the remaining two orcas, while the number of belugas is still being determined," Smorodov added.

Smorodov also shared information about the fate of the youngest orca, Alexandra, which was released as part of the second batch of animals but stayed near the shore, unlike older whales. Later, the orca headed to the shores of Sakhalin ” more than 60 miles away from the place of release.

Environmentalists raised concerns over the mammal's fate since it was spotted begging for food from fishermen near the release site and asked eyewitnesses not to feed her.

"Alexandra is currently located to the north of Sakhalin. Fish spawning is underway there, the food base is sufficient. Judging by the orca's movements, it is clearly hunting. This is a place rich in fish, that is why we have no concerns at the moment. We will continue monitoring [the orca's fate]," Smorodov noted.

In October 2018, the so-called whale jail in Srednyaya Bay in Russia's Primorsky Territory made headlines after Greenpeace claimed that a group of endangered whales, held there in captivity, were being prepared to be smuggled to China. A probe was opened into illegal fishing of aquatic animals and animal abuse. The investigation found a group of more than 100 orcas and beluga whales trapped in a sea enclosure in deplorable condition.

Russian President Vladimir Putin charged relevant agencies in February to determine the fate of the animals and verify whether they had been caught and kept in captivity legally.

A Sakhalin court, in turn, has ruled that the animals were caught illegally. It also qualified decisions of Russia's Federal Agency for Fishery on distribution of quotas for capturing orcas and belugas as illegal. 

