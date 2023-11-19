(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ADDIS ABABA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2023) -- Achieving sustainable industrial development in Africa requires a balanced strategy aligning technological innovation with human capital development, experts said at a pan-Africa forum that wrapped up on Sunday.

At the 2023 African Economic Conference in Addis Ababa, themed "Imperatives for Sustainable Industrial Development in Africa," researchers emphasized the pivotal role of integrating technological innovation and human capital development for economic progress on the continent, according to a statement released the UN Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA).

Experts presented the results of their research during the three-day meeting. According to a paper titled "Enhancing Industrial Productivity and Competitiveness in Africa: A focus on Technological Innovation and Human Capital Development," implementing policies supporting technological innovation and human capital development is critical for sustainable industrial growth in Africa.

Analyzing data from 32 African nations between 1996 and 2021, the study revealed intricate connections between technological innovation, human capital development, industrial productivity, and competitiveness across the continent.