UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Experts Trash Trump Idea Of Injecting Disinfectant To Treat Virus

Faizan Hashmi 39 seconds ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 05:14 PM

Experts trash Trump idea of injecting disinfectant to treat virus

Experts on Friday dismissed as reckless and irresponsible US President Donald Trump's suggestion of injecting disinfectant to treat patients with COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ):Experts on Friday dismissed as reckless and irresponsible US President Donald Trump's suggestion of injecting disinfectant to treat patients with COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

"Is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside (the body)?", Trumps asked at his daily briefing Thursday, having said that disinfectant knocks out the virus "in a minute".

"Because, you see, it gets in the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs," Trump continued, apparently referring to disinfectant. "So it would be interesting to check that out." In interviews and on social networks, doctors and others dismissed Trump's idea out-of-hand.

"This notion of injecting or ingesting any type of cleansing product into the body is irresponsible, and it's dangerous," Vin Gupta, pulmonologist and global health expert told NBC News.

"It's a common method that people utilise when they want to kill themselves." "We have already seen people mistakenly poisoning themselves by taking chloroquine when their hopes were raised by unscientific comments," noted Parastou Donyai, director of pharmacy practice and the University of Reading, referring to a malaria drug Trump has promoted as a treatment for COVID-19.

Last month an Arizona man died and his wife was put in critical condition after ingesting chloroquine phosphate, an additive used to clean fish tanks that is also found in the medicine promoted by the US president.

Injecting a toxic substance "gives very little time to step in and reverse the injection of a poison," Donyai warned.

Walter Shaub, former director of the US Office of Government Ethics, said Trump's daily briefings are doing more harm than good.

"As a public service, please stop airing these coronavirus briefings, they are endangering lives," he tweeted. "And please do not drink or inject disinfectant." University of California professor and former secretary of labour Robert Reich agreed, tweeting that "Trump's briefings are actively endangering the public's health." "Boycott this propaganda -- Listen to the experts," he added.

At least two manufacturers of cleaning products sold in the United States issued statements after Trump's address, warning people against using them as a treatment.

"Under no circumstances should our disinfectant products be administered into the human body (through injection, ingestion or any other route," Reckitt Benckiser, the UK-based maker of Lysol and Dettol, said in a statement Friday.

Related Topics

Trump Died Wife Man Reading United States Government Labour Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Distt admin to ensure implementation of precaution ..

38 seconds ago

Cleaning Products Maker Urges Buyers Not to Inject ..

41 seconds ago

Kremlin Says Forecasts of National Wealth Fund's L ..

42 seconds ago

Children, heirs of police martyrs get orders of pr ..

43 seconds ago

Hungary signs China-backed Budapest-Belgrade rail ..

45 seconds ago

Emirates steps up safety measures for customers an ..

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.