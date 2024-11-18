Experts urge innovation, policy support, global collaboration for climate action

BAKU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) The speakers of a panel discussion on ‘Industrial Decarbonization and Climate Finance’ on Monday called for a multi-level approach to decarbonization, stressing the importance of innovation, policy support, and international collaboration to tackle climate change and unlock new economic opportunities for Pakistan.

The panel discussion, moderated by Dr. Khalid Walid of the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI), took place at the Pakistan Pavilion, Baku, during COP29 and underscored the critical importance of collaboration between the government and private sector in driving the transition to a low-carbon economy.

The session brought together key stakeholders from government, private industry, and international organizations to discuss the urgent need for decarbonization in Pakistan's industrial sector and the critical role of climate finance.

CEO of the National Disaster Risk Management Fund (NDRMF), Bilal Anwar emphasized that decarbonization presents a significant challenge, particularly for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Pakistan. He highlighted that SMEs face considerable barriers in financing the necessary innovation for a transition to green technologies.

Anwar called for the creation of supportive mechanisms to help SMEs access the resources required to decarbonize, noting the vast potential in the industrial sector to adopt green technologies and reduce emissions.

Member of the Ministry of Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, Nadia Rehman underscored that decarbonization is not just an environmental necessity but also a pathway to economic modernization. As global industries pivot to greener technologies, Rehman stressed that Pakistan risks losing out on green job opportunities if it fails to decarbonize its industries.

She also discussed the potential for carbon credits, particularly green hydrogen investments, which could protect agriculture, industry, and other key sectors.

Executive Director of SDPI, Dr. Abid Qaiyum Suleri raised the issue of international trade pressures, specifically the European Union's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) and the potential imposition of a similar mechanism by the U.S. under the Trump administration. He emphasized that to remain competitive, Pakistan must focus on improving emissions reduction mechanisms across all sectors of the supply chain. Suleri also called for energy companies to invest in carbon sequestration and reduction technologies to reduce overall emissions.

Managing Director of BASF, Andrew Bailey shared insights on the critical role of the private sector in driving innovation and facilitating technology transfer to manage decarbonization. He highlighted the significance of private sector partnerships in clean development, noting that the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce & Industry (OICCI), which represents over 200 multinational companies, has committed to reducing carbon emissions by 30% by 2030.

Bailey also pointed out the growing importance of sectors such as electric vehicles (EVs) and water recycling in the region’s decarbonization strategy.

Ahmed Lak from Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) discussed the company's efforts to introduce cleaner technologies in the energy sector. He highlighted ongoing geothermal technology initiatives as part of OGDCL's broader green strategy to diversify operations and reduce environmental impacts.