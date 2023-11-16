Open Menu

Experts Urge Use Of AI In Education

Published November 16, 2023

MADRID, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) Entrepreneurs and experts highlighted the need for the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in education during an international educational fair held between Tuesday and Thursday at the Ifema Convention Center here.

The 2023 edition of the International Exhibition of Educational Technology and Innovation is an annual event that brings together the leading brands in technology and digital content for education. Its main focus this year is AI in education.

"AI has brought about a revolution in the world of education because students have started using it before teachers," Jose Antonio Sanchez, head of education at Dahua Technology Iberia told Xinhua at the event.

Dahua Technology Iberia has developed various audiovisual equipment, security cameras and video-based AI solutions, along with intelligent software, to enable teachers to integrate this technology into their educational projects.

"We see how artificial intelligence has come to stay in the educational process to optimize all those flows at the academy level of delivery management," said Sol Garcia, director of consultancy Samoo by Pentec.

