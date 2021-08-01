Experts Warn of Looming Increase in Daily COVID-19 Cases in US - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2021) The daily increase in coronavirus cases in the United States could reach 140,000 - 300,000 in August, The Washington Post reports citing expert estimates.

Recently, the US has been reporting over 70,000 COVID-19 cases a day, which is about 60,000 more than the average daily increase the country saw six weeks ago. According to the newspaper, in the last week alone, the incidence rate for seven days went up by 60 percent.

The Washington Post says the highly contagious Delta variant, as well as the return to normal life activities, are factors expected to influence the anticipated rise in the daily cases in the US, which could reach 140,000 - 300,000 at the end of summer.

The United States has registered the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic: over 34.9 million. The country's total death toll currently stands at more than 613,000. Over 343.9 million coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered in the US.