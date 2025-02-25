Open Menu

Exploration Firm Restarts Search For MH370: Malaysia Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published February 25, 2025 | 03:00 PM

Exploration firm restarts search for MH370: Malaysia minister

Kuala Lumpur, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Maritime exploration firm Ocean Infinity has resumed the search for missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, the country's transport minister Anthony Loke said Tuesday.

Loke told reporters contract details between Malaysia and the firm were still being finalised but welcomed the "the proactiveness of Ocean Infinity to deploy their ships" to begin the search for the plane which went missing in March 2014.

Loke added that details on how long the search would last had not been negotiated yet.

He also did not provide details on when exactly the British firm kicked off its hunt.

The Malaysian government in December had said it had agreed to launch a new search for MH370, which disappeared more than a decade ago in one of aviation's greatest enduring mysteries.

The Boeing 777 carrying 239 people disappeared from radar screens on March 8, 2014 while en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing.

Despite the largest search in aviation history, the plane has never been found.

"They (Ocean Infinity) have convinced us that they are ready," said Loke.

"That's why the Malaysian government is proceeding with this," he added.

Malaysia Airlines

BOEING

Recent Stories

EDGE fortifies strategic alliance with Italy's ELT ..

EDGE fortifies strategic alliance with Italy's ELT Group

3 minutes ago
 Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Federal Y ..

Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Federal Youth Authority, Al Ain Youth C ..

3 minutes ago
 Burjeel Holdings secures landmark O&M contracts wo ..

Burjeel Holdings secures landmark O&M contracts worth AED225 million

3 minutes ago
 Rulers of Emirates congratulate Emir of Kuwait on ..

Rulers of Emirates congratulate Emir of Kuwait on National Day, Liberation Day

19 minutes ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Toss for crucial Group ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Toss for crucial Group B match between Australia, Sou ..

21 minutes ago
 Belgium joins European alliance for nuclear energy

Belgium joins European alliance for nuclear energy

33 minutes ago
ADX daily trading volumes up 27.5% since start of ..

ADX daily trading volumes up 27.5% since start of 2025

49 minutes ago
 China outlines key tasks to deepen rural reforms, ..

China outlines key tasks to deepen rural reforms, advance rural revitalisation

1 hour ago
 EU appoints new Special Representative for Central ..

EU appoints new Special Representative for Central Asia

2 hours ago
 ADQ, Plenary Group establish infrastructure co-dev ..

ADQ, Plenary Group establish infrastructure co-development, investment platform

2 hours ago
 Anthropic launches advanced AI hybrid reasoning mo ..

Anthropic launches advanced AI hybrid reasoning model

2 hours ago
 Pension payments for February to be disbursed Thur ..

Pension payments for February to be disbursed Thursday: GPSSA

2 hours ago

More Stories From World