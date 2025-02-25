Exploration Firm Restarts Search For MH370: Malaysia Minister
Muhammad Irfan Published February 25, 2025 | 03:00 PM
Kuala Lumpur, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Maritime exploration firm Ocean Infinity has resumed the search for missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, the country's transport minister Anthony Loke said Tuesday.
Loke told reporters contract details between Malaysia and the firm were still being finalised but welcomed the "the proactiveness of Ocean Infinity to deploy their ships" to begin the search for the plane which went missing in March 2014.
Loke added that details on how long the search would last had not been negotiated yet.
He also did not provide details on when exactly the British firm kicked off its hunt.
The Malaysian government in December had said it had agreed to launch a new search for MH370, which disappeared more than a decade ago in one of aviation's greatest enduring mysteries.
The Boeing 777 carrying 239 people disappeared from radar screens on March 8, 2014 while en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing.
Despite the largest search in aviation history, the plane has never been found.
"They (Ocean Infinity) have convinced us that they are ready," said Loke.
"That's why the Malaysian government is proceeding with this," he added.
