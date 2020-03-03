Explore the Philippines with Cebu Pacific’s three-day #CEBSuperSeatFest for as low as AED1!

UAE nationals and residents can plan their holidays to the Philippines ahead of time as Cebu Pacific, the Philippines’ leading carrier, offers Dubai-Manila flights for as low as AED1 one-way base fare!

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020) UAE nationals and residents can plan their holidays to the Philippines ahead of time as Cebu Pacific, the Philippines’ leading carrier, offers Dubai-Manila flights for as low as AED1 one-way base fare!

Celebrating its 24th anniversary this March, Cebu Pacific brings back its three-day Super Seat Fest to spur everyone to visit the beautiful islands of the Philippinesoffering Dubai-Manila flights for as low as AED1 base fare! Not only that, Cebu Pacific also offers a base fare of PHP1 on all domestic routes! This is truly an ideal time to plan for your next getaway with your friends and family toyour dream tropical destination.

With the Super Seat Fest, travelers can enjoy this promo starting March 3until March 5, or until seats last. It will cover the travel period from September 1, 2020 to February 28, 2021.

For the rest of the month, CEB will also offer various deals and discounts on everything you will need for your trip.

This includes CEB Getaways hotel deals which will be up to 75% off, inflight hot meals at 40% off as well as, CEB wi-fi kits will be available up to 42% off. Making your #CEBTravels more convenient and affordable for everyone.

“We have made it a point to give back to everyone for their support for the past 24 years. We want to continue enabling even more people to go out and see the Philippines, as well as the rest of the world, without breaking the bank,” said Candice Iyog, Vice-President for Marketing and Customer Experience at Cebu Pacific.

Book now through www.cebupacificair.com or the mobile app, available both in Google Play and App Store.Payment centers open on March 5, for those who want to pay in cash.Just visit any branch of Al-Ansari Exchange, UAE Exchange and Al Rais Travels located across the countrywithin 24 hours of making a booking online.