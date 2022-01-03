Explore The World In 2022 With Emirates’ New Special Fares

Get closer to long-awaited family reunions and much-needed holidays, with special fares on flights booked between 3 and 17 January 2022 Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022) Emirates, the world’s largest international airline, has launched a new campaign to bring passengers even closer to more unforgettable travel experiences in 2022. Emirates customers can benefit from special fares* to a variety of popular destinations including Dubai, starting from USD 275 in Economy Class and USD 1,030 in Business Class. Market Sale start date Currency Destination Economy Class Fare Business Class Fare Pakistan 03-Jan-22 USD Dubai 275 1,030 London 650 1,950 Istanbul 470 1,550 Toronto 960 2,890 New York 950 2,790 Customers participating in this unmissable offer will also have guaranteed access to flexible ticket options and COVID-19 medical travel insurance for added peace of mind. Emirates passengers can take advantage of the promotion by booking their flight on Emirates.com or via participating travel agents from 3 to 17 January 2022, for travel dates throughout 2022 in Economy Class and Business Class. In addition to these new special fares, customers travelling to Dubai or considering a stopover at the holiday hotspot, can enjoy even more value-add offers from Emirates: Free Emirates Expo Day Pass: Emirates customers visiting and travelling through Dubai anytime during the Expo 2020 mega event, will be eligible to receive a free Emirates Expo Day Pass for every flight ticket booked with the airline. For more information on this promotion, please visit the dedicated offer page. My Emirates Pass – Expo Edition: Customers travelling to or via Dubai anytime until March 31 2022, get to explore the city for less with

emirates.com/pk/english/experience/my-emirates-pass/">My Emirates Pass Expo 2020 Dubai, through which they enjoy exclusive discounts and benefits at over 500 retail, dining, and recreational attractions by simply showing their Emirates boarding pass.

Earn a Mile a Minute in Dubai: Emirates customers can earn 1 Skywards Mile for every 1 minute spent in Dubai until March 31 2022. Existing and new Emirates Skywards members who sign up for the program before March 31 2022, can avail the offer Mile A Minute, and will earn up to 5,000 Miles. The offer is applicable on all Emirates flight tickets purchased between August 1 2021 and March 31 2022, for travel during Expo 2020 Dubai. Emirates marketed, flydubai operated flights with an Emirates (EK) flight number are also included in the offer.

Travelling with Emirates

Keeping the health and wellbeing of its passengers as top priority, Emirates has introduced a comprehensive set of safety measures at every step of the customer journey. The airline has also been building on its contactless technology offering and has scaled up its digital verification capabilities to provide its customers even more opportunities to utilise the IATA Travel Pass.

Emirates continues to lead the industry with innovative products and services that address traveller needs during a dynamic time. The airline has taken its customer care initiatives further with even more generous and flexible booking policies, COVID-19 medical travel insurance, and helping loyal customers retain their miles and tier status.

Customers are encouraged to check their latest government travel guidelines and ensure they meet the travel requirements of their final destination. For more information on entry requirements for international visitors and residents returning to Dubai visit:

