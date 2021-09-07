Explore the world with Emirates special fares via Dubai

Pakistanis can now travel with confidence to any Emirates destination transiting in Dubai

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th September, 2021) Passengers travelling to any Emirates destination via Dubai can enjoy special fares. You can now book your holiday for less and take off on your much awaited trip. Special fares are available for bookings made from 06 September 2021 to 19 September 2021, valid for travel between 09 September 2021 and 31 March 2022*. Transiting passengers in Dubai from Pakistan must present a negative COVID 19 PCR test certificate for a test taken no more than 72 hours before departure.

As global restrictions ease, Emirates continues to expand its network safely and sustainably, matching operating capacity with the increasing demand. The airline has resumed passenger services to over 120 destinations, recovering close to 90% of its pre-pandemic network. Emirates currently flies to 5 cities in Pakistan on over 20 weekly flights, and will continue to make schedule adjustments to match its services with customer travel trends.

The promotional return fares to Istanbul connecting via Dubai start from PKR 46,456 in Economy Class PKR 237,245 in Business Class.

Featured destinations and starting fares include:

Destination Economy Class Fares from (PKR 46456) Business Class Fares from

(PKR 237245)

Chicago 125752 398735

Istanbul 46456 237245

London (LHR) 106519 310224

New York 129359 374770

Toronto 155587 420093

Nairobi 81368 306365

Virginia 130862 403394

Travel with confidence

Emirates has also introduced a comprehensive set of safety measures in the air and on-ground to provide its passengers with the highest safety and hygiene standards at every step of the journey.

Customers can travel with confidence and peace of mind with the airline industry’s first, multi-risk travel insurance and COVID-19 cover. This cover is offered by Emirates on all tickets purchased on or from 1 December 2020, at no cost to customers. More information on these measures and the services available on each flight,

Flexibility and assurance

Emirates' generous booking policies offer customers flexibility and confidence to plan their travel. Customers who purchase an Emirates ticket for travel on or before 30 September 2021, can enjoy great rebooking terms and options, if they have to change their travel plans. Customers have options to change their travel dates or extend their ticket validity for 3 years.

Earn a Mile-A-Minute

Recently, Emirates Skywards, the award-winning loyalty programme of Emirates and flydubai, announced a special “Mile-A-Minute” offer in which members can register to earn up to 5,000 Miles during a stopover or holiday stay in Dubai. With this offer, passengers can earn a mile for every minute they spend in Dubai between October 2021 and March 2022. The offer is applicable on all Emirates flight tickets purchased between 1 August 2021 and 31 March 2022. To register for this offer, please visit this link.

*Terms and conditions apply