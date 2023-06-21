Explorers Club Working on Magellan Vehicles to Be Used in Search for Submersible - Letter

UrduPoint.com

The US-based Explorers Club is working to secure the necessary permits for Magellan remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to enter the search for the submersible Titan that went missing while seeking to observe the wreckage of the Titanic, the multidisciplinary professional society said in a letter on Wednesday

"Members of the Explorers Club far and wide rallied today to make sure the Titanic expedition search and rescue team is fully aware of the capabilities and experience club members and affiliates are ready to provide, in particular the UK-based Magellan's 6,000 meter certified ROVs, which have been at the Titanic site many times," the letter said. "We continue to work on approval for the Magellan ROVs to be allowed to deploy to the site as we believe they can provide invaluable assistance.

On Sunday, the OceanGate Expeditions submersible Titan went missing during an expedition to the wreckage of the Titanic in an area about 900 miles east of Cape Cod in the Atlantic at a depth of approximately 13,000 feet. The submersible has a capacity of carrying five people and an oxygen supply for 96 hours.

A search-and-rescue operation for the submersible has been underway since Monday morning.

Hamish Harding, a billionaire and adventure traveler, Shahzada Dawood, vice chairman of the Pakistani corporation Engro, and his son Suleman, have been confirmed to be on board the submersible.

Media reported that French maritime expert Paul-Henri Nargeolet and OceanGate Expeditions President Stockton Rush are also in the submersible.

Harding and Nargeolet are members of the Explorers Club.

