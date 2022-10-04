UrduPoint.com

Explosion At Bulgarian Military Plant Kills 3 People - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published October 04, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Explosion at Bulgarian Military Plant Kills 3 People - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2022) Three people were killed and three others were injured as a result of the explosion at the military plant Arsenal, the major firearms and ammunition manufacturer in the Bulgarian city of Kazanlak, Bulgarian media reported on Tuesday.

The explosion occurred at about 08:00 GMT in a warehouse where pyrotechnics were stored, the Bulgarian National Television reported, adding that the injured were taken to the hospital.

Bulgarian newspaper 24 Chasa reported that there were two explosions. According to the newspaper, the search for two more factory workers continues, while the part of the plant where pyrotechnics were produced and stored is completely destroyed.

The cause of the explosion was a violation of technological discipline and careless handling of pyrotechnic products, the newspaper added, citing a source in the country's interior ministry.

