Explosion At Chemical Facility In Barcelona Leaves 1 Dead - Catalan Authorities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 09:08 PM

Explosion at Chemical Facility in Barcelona Leaves 1 Dead - Catalan Authorities

An explosion at a chemical facility in Barcelona left one person dead, the Catalan civil protection agency said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) An explosion at a chemical facility in Barcelona left one person dead, the Catalan civil protection agency said Tuesday.

The plant is located in Sant Marti district.

The civil protection agency said on Twitter it was launching a PLASEQCAT program used in the situation where there is a risk of exposure to chemicals.

