Explosion at Chemical Facility in Barcelona Leaves 1 Dead - Catalan Authorities

An explosion at a chemical facility in Barcelona left one person dead, the Catalan civil protection agency said Tuesday

The plant is located in Sant Marti district.

The civil protection agency said on Twitter it was launching a PLASEQCAT program used in the situation where there is a risk of exposure to chemicals.