Explosion At Chemical Factory In Central Iran Leaves 9 Injured - Reports
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 23rd May 2021 | 03:10 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2021) At least nine people sustained injuries in an explosion at a chemical plant in the Iranian central province of Isfahan, the Mehr news agency reported on Sunday, citing a source from the local emergency medical department.
According to the source, the explosion occurred at a chemical plant in Shahin Shahr city. Victims were hospitalized.
The causes of the blast are being determined.