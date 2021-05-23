UrduPoint.com
Explosion At Chemical Factory In Central Iran Leaves 9 Injured - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 23rd May 2021 | 03:10 PM

Explosion at Chemical Factory in Central Iran Leaves 9 Injured - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2021) At least nine people sustained injuries in an explosion at a chemical plant in the Iranian central province of Isfahan, the Mehr news agency reported on Sunday, citing a source from the local emergency medical department.

According to the source, the explosion occurred at a chemical plant in Shahin Shahr city. Victims were hospitalized.

The causes of the blast are being determined.

More Stories From World

