Explosion at Chemical Factory Near Mumbai Kills at Least 2 People - Reports

At least two people have died and one was injured as a result of explosion at a chemical plant producing sanitizers in the Indian state of Maharashtra, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in India, the India Today newspaper reported on Monday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) At least two people have died and one was injured as a result of explosion at a chemical plant producing sanitizers in the Indian state of Maharashtra, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in India, the India Today newspaper reported on Monday.

According to the media outlet, citing officials, there were 66 workers in the plant's sanitizer and hand wash unit at the time of the incident.

"At 11.

30 am [06:00 GMT], smoke was detected after which a huge blast was heard. Two people have died in the incident. One is injured," the newspaper quoted an official as saying.

The demand for hand sanitizers in India has grown dramatically due to the rapid spread of coronavirus.

As of Sunday evening, the COVID-19 death toll in India stands at 273. The total number of cases has risen to 8,447, according to the World Health Organization's latest update on the South Asian country.