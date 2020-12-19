Explosion at Chinese Chemical Plant Leaves at Least 1 Person Killed, 4 Injured - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2020) At least one person died and four others were injured as a result of an explosion at a chemical plant in China's northeastern province of Heilongjiang, Chinese news agency Xinhua reported on Saturday, citing local authorities.

The blast occurred in a chemical workshop in the Anda city early on Saturday at around 12:46 a.m. local time (16:46 Friday, GMT).

Following the blast, the plant caught fire, which was not extinguished until later in the morning, it was reported.

One person has been confirmed dead and two people are still reportedly missing. Among the four people injured by the blast, two have sustained serious injuries, the report read.

A task force of the Chinese Ministry of Ecology and Environment is examining the site of the explosion to determine if there were any leaks of dangerous chemical substances into the environment.

The cause of the blast remains unknown at this point.