UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Explosion At Coal Mine In Colombia Leaves At Least 2 Dead, 7 Trapped, - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 46 seconds ago Sat 12th June 2021 | 07:10 AM

Explosion at Coal Mine in Colombia Leaves at Least 2 Dead, 7 Trapped, - Reports

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2021) An explosion at a coal mine in central Colombia has left two people dead and another seven trapped, the country's National Mining Agency reported.

There were 12 miners at the location in the Socha municipality of the mountainous Boyaca Department when the explosion occurred, the agency reported.

Rescuers managed to get three people out of the wreckage and retrieve the two bodies.

Efforts to locate and rescue the remaining seven are underway.

Related Topics

Dead Colombia

Recent Stories

Arab Parliament congratulates UAE on elected membe ..

6 hours ago

Bahrain congratulates UAE on its election to UN Se ..

6 hours ago

UAE&#039;s elected membership of UN Security Counc ..

6 hours ago

UAE&#039;s elected seat on UN Security Council ref ..

7 hours ago

UAE lynchpin of international peace: Speaker of Fe ..

7 hours ago

Opposition must shun 'culture of protest', come up ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.