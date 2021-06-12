Explosion at Coal Mine in Colombia Leaves at Least 2 Dead, 7 Trapped, - Reports

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2021) An explosion at a coal mine in central Colombia has left two people dead and another seven trapped, the country's National Mining Agency reported.

There were 12 miners at the location in the Socha municipality of the mountainous Boyaca Department when the explosion occurred, the agency reported.

Rescuers managed to get three people out of the wreckage and retrieve the two bodies.

Efforts to locate and rescue the remaining seven are underway.