Explosion at Donetsk Coalmine Leaves 1 Person Killed - DPR Coal Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) An unidentified object has exploded on the territory of a coalmine in Donetsk, killing one person, the Coal Ministry of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) said on Wednesday.

"On August 4, at 9.

27 a.m. [06:27 GMT], an unidentified object exploded on the territory near the industrial platform of the ... Skochinsky coalmine of the Donetsk Coal Energy Company. A coalmine employee, born in 1964, was killed," the DPR Coal Ministry said in a statement.